IIFA 2025: Boney Kapoor confirms 'Mom' sequel with daughter Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor recently confirmed the much-anticipated sequel to his late wife Sridevi’s 2017 film Mom. Speaking at the IIFA 2025 celebrations in Jaipur, Boney hinted that his daughter, Khushi Kapoor, could star in the sequel, following her mother’s illustrious footsteps.
During a media interaction on the green carpet at IIFA 2025, Boney spoke about his daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, and how they are trying to follow their mother’s successful footsteps.
He said, “I have watched all of Khushi’s films - Archies, Loveyappa, and Nadaaniyan. I am planning a film with her too after No Entry Mein Entry. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who was a top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeed at the same level of perfection."
Mom, released in 2017, starred Sridevi and was directed by Ravi Udyawar. Sridevi received a posthumous National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.
Boney also gave an update on his upcoming film No Entry Mein Entry, which stars Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. He shared that production is set to begin in July or August.
“There are too many leading ladies, so I can’t talk about a few now. We have locked a few and have some more to go. After we finalise, there will be a formal announcement,” he said.
Although there has been speculation, Boney confirmed that there are no plans to make a Sridevi biopic. He spoke with pride about his children’s work, saying, “My son Arjun (Kapoor) has done a variety of roles, from comedy to villain. I feel blessed to have talented children. Anshula has immense talent too; she is doing great."
"It is only me who is struggling, so wish me luck that I get all the success I am looking for. I have been struggling for the past 52 years. I don’t think I have peaked yet,” he added.
When asked for advice for his children, Boney said, "I would tell them, 'Do what you do with full heart. Be sincere, be honest, and give your best.'"
IIFA 2025, hosted by Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan, featured performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others. The event also celebrated the 50th anniversary of the legendary film Sholay, with a special screening at the Rajmandir Cinema.
As fans eagerly await news about Boney Kapoor’s upcoming projects, the announcement of Mom 2 and the progress of No Entry Mein Entry have raised excitement.