IIFA 2025: Boney Kapoor confirms 'Mom' sequel with daughter Khushi Kapoor

Filmmaker and producer Boney Kapoor recently confirmed the much-anticipated sequel to his late wife Sridevi’s 2017 film Mom. Speaking at the IIFA 2025 celebrations in Jaipur, Boney hinted that his daughter, Khushi Kapoor, could star in the sequel, following her mother’s illustrious footsteps.

During a media interaction on the green carpet at IIFA 2025, Boney spoke about his daughters, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, and how they are trying to follow their mother’s successful footsteps.

He said, “I have watched all of Khushi’s films - Archies, Loveyappa, and Nadaaniyan. I am planning a film with her too after No Entry Mein Entry. It could be Mom 2. She is trying to follow in the footsteps of her mother, who was a top star in all the languages she worked in. I hope Khushi and Janhvi succeed at the same level of perfection."