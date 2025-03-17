'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' actor Shahana Goswami win big at Asian Film Awards

LOS ANGELES: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light', 'Santosh' star Shahana Goswami and its director Sandhya Suri won top honours at the Asian Film Awards 2025.

The 18th edition of the awards took place on Sunday at the Xiqu Centre in the West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong.

The Asian Film Awards shared the winner's list on its official website.

All We Imagine As Light went on to win the Best Film award. It was in the competition alongside 'Black Dog' (China), 'Exhuma' (South Korea), 'Teki Cometh' (Japan) and 'Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In' (Hong Kong).