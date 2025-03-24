Deepika Padukone slams Oscars for overlooking deserving Indian films

Deepika Padukone on Sunday expressed her frustration with the Oscars for repeatedly overlooking deserving Indian films. In a video shared on her social media, the Bollywood actress opened up about the Academy’s history of "robbing" India of the recognition it truly deserves. The video was posted as Padukone got ready for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, and it quickly gained attention from fans and industry insiders alike.

In the clip, Padukone discussed how many Indian films and talents have been snubbed by the Oscars over the years. She pointed out that the Academy often fails to recognise the hard work and brilliance of Indian cinema, despite several films receiving widespread critical acclaim.

Padukone stated, "India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like just get snubbed. Whether it's movies or talent."