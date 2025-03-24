Deepika Padukone slams Oscars for overlooking deserving Indian films

Deepika Padukone on Sunday expressed her frustration with the Oscars for repeatedly overlooking deserving Indian films. In a video shared on her social media, the Bollywood actress opened up about the Academy’s history of "robbing" India of the recognition it truly deserves. The video was posted as Padukone got ready for the Louis Vuitton show in Paris, and it quickly gained attention from fans and industry insiders alike.
In the clip, Padukone discussed how many Indian films and talents have been snubbed by the Oscars over the years. She pointed out that the Academy often fails to recognise the hard work and brilliance of Indian cinema, despite several films receiving widespread critical acclaim.
Padukone stated, "India has been robbed of the Oscars many times. Many, many deserving movies I feel like just get snubbed. Whether it's movies or talent."
However, she also took a moment to share a more positive reflection from the Oscars, mentioning the emotional experience she had during the 2023 ceremony when RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
"I remember being in the audience when they announced RRR. I got emotional. Outside of being Indian, I had really nothing to do with that movie, but that was a huge, huge moment. That felt very, very personal," she recalled.
Alongside her own thoughts, the video featured clips from several critically acclaimed Indian films that were notably snubbed by the Academy. These included Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine As Light, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, Rahi Anil Barve’s Tumbadd, and Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox. All of these films were lauded for their storytelling and performances but did not receive the recognition they arguably deserved at the Oscars. Through this, Padukone pointed out the missed opportunities for Indian cinema to shine internationally.
In addition to reflecting on past Oscars, Padukone also spoke about the 2025 Academy Awards and shared her joy at Adrien Brody’s win for Best Actor for The Brutalist. She posted on Instagram, "Take a bow, @adrienbrody!" showing her support for Brody’s achievement.
Padukone’s remarks not only highlight the ongoing struggle for Indian films to receive the recognition they deserve at the Oscars but also underscore the emotional connection many in the industry, including herself, feel toward the achievements of Indian cinema on the global stage.
The video resonated with many fans and industry professionals, with notable reactions from figures like actor and filmmaker Mindy Kaling, who commented on the post, recalling how she was starstruck when she met Padukone at the Oscars.
This video has reignited conversations about the Oscars’ handling of international cinema and whether it adequately recognises the wealth of talent and creativity coming from countries like India.