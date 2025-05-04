Shah Rukh Khan set to make his debut at Met Gala 2025

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the New York Airport on Sunday, a day ahead of his debut at the Met Gala 2025. He will be the first Indian male actor to make an appearance at the global fashion event.

Videos of Shah Rukh Khan arriving at the New York airport with manager Pooja Dadlani have emerged on social media platforms.

The Met Gala will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York and 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' is the theme of the year.

Other Indian stars- Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh will also be attending the event.

This year's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' is inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The exhibit, ranging from garments, paintings, photographs, and more will focus on Black style and specifically menswear, with dandyism as a common theme.