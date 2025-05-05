Prakash Raj speaks out against ban on 'Abir Gulaal', rising intolerance in cinema

Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who is known for his strong opinions, recently opened about Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's 'Abir Gulaal' not being allowed to be released in India in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with The Lallantop, Prakash Raj said, “I am of the opinion that I am opposing the banning of any film, including the films with controversial content unless the film involves child abuse or pornography.”

He further added that people should be allowed to watch films and express their own opinions freely.

This statement comes at a time when the Hindi film 'Abir Gulaal', starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, has been stopped from releasing in India. The romantic-comedy film was set to hit theatres on May 9. The decision to stay the release came after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where over 26 tourists were killed, leading to nationwide anger.

'Abir Gulaal' is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and produced by Indian Stories in collaboration with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures.