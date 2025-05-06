'Magician, superstar, and icon': Shah Rukh Khan makes Met Gala debut in Sabyasachi ensemble

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" and Sabyasachi said he interpreted it by "highlighting Black Dandyism as a self-expression that defies societal, racial and gender norms".

"Shah Rukh Khan is one of the greatest superstars in the world. A cinematic hero, his blockbuster performances and leading-man charisma have created a legendary international fan following.

"My interpretation of the Black Dandy is demonstrating his super stardom on a global stage.

Dressed in classic menswear with the maximalist flourish of Sabyasachi, Shah Rukh Khan is a magician, superstar, and icon. Period," the designer said in a statement shared on his brand's official Instagram page.