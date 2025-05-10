Sooraj Pancholi supports Babil Khan after emotional video, says 'It takes real courage'

Commenting on the situation, Sooraj Pancholi told Bollywood Bubble that expressing emotions publicly takes bravery. “It takes real courage to show that emotional side to the world,” he said. Sooraj added that Babil is likely under immense pressure to carry forward his father’s legacy, saying, “I can’t even imagine the kind of pressure that must bring. But I really hope he continues, he’s a very, very good performer.”

Sooraj also suggested that Babil may have been advised to take the video down, rather than doing it of his own will. “It’s a tough spot, but it’s also the life we chose. I’m sure someone must’ve told him to remove it,” he said, while emphasising the importance of being open about mental health.

Babil Khan has previously been praised for speaking honestly about his personal struggles and the emotional toll of working in the entertainment industry. His latest film, Logout, was released on Zee5 on 18 April 2025 and has received positive feedback.

Many in the industry and among the public have come forward in support of Babil, appreciating his openness and encouraging him to keep going despite the pressures that come with fame.