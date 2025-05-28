Deepika Padukone breaks silence with after 'Spirit' exit sparks online row

The much-discussed split between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the upcoming police thriller Spirit has now spilled into the public eye, with both sides seemingly offering their take one through cryptic posts, the other through calm words.
Deepika quietly stepped away from the project, which stars Prabhas in the lead. Although her team hasn’t issued an official statement, the actress made her first public appearance at a Cartier event this week, where she addressed “complicated situations” without naming names.
“I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful and authentic,” Deepika said in a behind-the-scenes talk at the event. “Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations… To be able to listen to my inner voice, make decisions, and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace that is when I feel most in equilibrium.”
Meanwhile, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on May 26 with a pointed post. Without naming Deepika directly, he hinted at a betrayal of trust following a story narration, calling out what he described as “dirty PR games” and questioning the actor’s idea of feminism.
“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA between us… You didn’t get it. You won’t get it. You will never get it,” he wrote, ending with a sharp line in Hindi:“Aisa karo… Agli baar poori kahani bolna… kyunki mujhe jarra bhi farak nahi padtha.”
Vanga's post quickly divided the internet. Some fans hailed Deepika as an “unbothered queen” for staying composed, while others debated the true story behind the falling out. The director’s note has also been met with criticism for its tone and assumptions.
Triptii Dimri is now confirmed to replace Padukone in Spirit, while Deepika has continued with her other commitments, showing no signs of slowing down.
As the dust settles, the saga reflects the growing scrutiny around high-profile collaborations and how both silence and statements, subtle or direct, can speak volumes.