Deepika Padukone breaks silence with after 'Spirit' exit sparks online row

The much-discussed split between Deepika Padukone and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga over the upcoming police thriller Spirit has now spilled into the public eye, with both sides seemingly offering their take one through cryptic posts, the other through calm words.

Deepika quietly stepped away from the project, which stars Prabhas in the lead. Although her team hasn’t issued an official statement, the actress made her first public appearance at a Cartier event this week, where she addressed “complicated situations” without naming names.

“I think what keeps me balanced is just being truthful and authentic,” Deepika said in a behind-the-scenes talk at the event. “Whenever I am faced with complicated or difficult situations… To be able to listen to my inner voice, make decisions, and stand by decisions that really give me a lot of peace that is when I feel most in equilibrium.”