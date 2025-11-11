Esha Deol says father Dharmendra is stable and recovering amidst news of his demise

Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised and has been under medical care since October 31. He was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a "routine check-up". On Tuesday morning, however, many media houses reported that the actor passed away. Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, took to her Instagram to deny the same and said that he is "stable and recovering".
She wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery. Esha Deol."
Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, also took to X and penned a note condemning publications for putting out the news of his demise, while he is still stable in the hospital. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."
Just before this clarification, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote a note condoling the demise of the seasoned star. However, the post can no longer be found on his X account. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Dharmendra Ji. A versatile actor who brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincertiy. His remarkable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.
Similarly, Javed Akhtar also put out a message of condolence on X. He wrote, "With Dharm Ji an era of the Indian film industry has come to its end. He was a perfect combination of masculinity and gentleness. Dignity and humility. Charm and power. Anyone who looks at his body of work will know that he was an actor for all the seasons. He was a kind and polite person with a heart of gold. My deepest condolences to the Deol family. We who have been fortunate enough to work with him will always miss him."
Previously, on Monday, reports came out stating that Dharmendra was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilator support. Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol refuted these reports.
As per media outlets, it was Dharmendra's team that confirmed the veteran actor's demise. Dharmendra, is set to turn 90 in December.