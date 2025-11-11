Esha Deol says father Dharmendra is stable and recovering amidst news of his demise

Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised and has been under medical care since October 31. He was reportedly admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a "routine check-up". On Tuesday morning, however, many media houses reported that the actor passed away. Dharmendra's daughter, Esha Deol, took to her Instagram to deny the same and said that he is "stable and recovering".

She wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery. Esha Deol."

Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, also took to X and penned a note condemning publications for putting out the news of his demise, while he is still stable in the hospital. "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."