Veteran actor Dharmendra, Bollywood's He-Man, dies at 89: Police

Veteran actor, Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,' passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89, police confirmed.
Many celebrities mourned the legendary actor's death on social media. However, an official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited.
The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.
A police statement said Dharmendra died this morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon an ambulance was seen leaving his house and several celebrities reached the Juhu cremetorium.
While his family, which had criticised the media for declaring Dharmendra dead earlier this month and requested for privacy, has kept quiet so far, many celebrities including Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor mourned the actor's death on social media with Johar calling Dharmendra's death as the end of an era.
Several media houses had carried reports that Dharmendra had died on November 11 but the actor was discharged the next day and has been treated at home since then.
Fondly called Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, Dharmendra’s career stretched over six decades, leaving a lasting impact on Indian cinema. His final on-screen appearance will be on Ikkis, scheduled for release on December 25.
Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini and his children - actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, as well as Ajeeta and Vijeta.
He began his film journey with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He later shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the commercially and critically acclaimed Sholay, a film that redefined Indian cinema and popularised the dacoit western genre.
Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in several hits such as Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Naukar Biwi Ka, Phool Aur Patthar, Betaab, and Ghayal, among many others.
In recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema, Dharmendra received the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in 2012.
Beyond acting, he also explored film production and politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner between 2004-09.
Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in a village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19. Years later, he met and fell in love with actor Hema Malini, whom also he married.
(With inputs from Agencies)