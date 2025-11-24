Veteran actor Dharmendra, Bollywood's He-Man, dies at 89: Police

Veteran actor, Dharmendra affectionately known as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’ and ‘Dharam Paaji,' passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89, police confirmed.

Many celebrities mourned the legendary actor's death on social media. However, an official statement from Dharmendra's family is still awaited.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

A police statement said Dharmendra died this morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon an ambulance was seen leaving his house and several celebrities reached the Juhu cremetorium.

While his family, which had criticised the media for declaring Dharmendra dead earlier this month and requested for privacy, has kept quiet so far, many celebrities including Karan Johar, Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor mourned the actor's death on social media with Johar calling Dharmendra's death as the end of an era.

Several media houses had carried reports that Dharmendra had died on November 11 but the actor was discharged the next day and has been treated at home since then.