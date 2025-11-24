'End of an era': PM Modi, Bollywood and fans mourn death of veteran actor Dharmendra

Politicians, actors and fans across the country are mourning the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, affectionately known as Bollywood’s “He-Man” and “Dharam Paaji.”
Prime Minister Modi described the actor’s passing as “the end of an era in Indian cinema” and expressed his condolences to Dharmendra’s family, friends, and fans.
“The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played."
"The manner in which he portrayed diverse roles struck a chord with countless people,” Modi wrote, adding that the actor will always be admired for his simplicity, humility, and warmth.
Dharmendra passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89.
"Dharmendra left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting, simple life": Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the passing away of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, saying the Indian film industry has lost a precious star who ruled over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades.
"The Indian film world has lost a precious star today. The renowned actor Dharmendra is no longer with us. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2012, Dharmendra reigned over the hearts of cinema lovers for decades and left a deep impression with his unparalleled acting and simple life," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.
He said his passing away marks the end of an era.
"In this hour of grief, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and millions of fans. May God grant peace to his soul," the Congress president said.
"His immense contribution to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations" - Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expressed sorrow over the actor’s demise, saying she was “deeply saddened” by the passing of the “legendary actor-hero.” She added that his immense contribution to Indian cinema would continue to inspire generations.
"There is a gaping hole in the industry… a space that can never be filled by anyone" - Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to offer his condolences. He directed Dharmendra’s last film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
Remembering the actor’s warmth, love, and positivity, Karan said the loss leaves a void in Bollywood that no one can ever fill.
“Today, there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone. There will always be the one and only Dharamji. We love you, kind sir. We will miss you so much. The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you, and my heart says -with respect, reverence, and love,” Karan wrote.
“The OG of the Good Man is gone” - Kajol
Actress Kajol posted a photo of Dharmendra with her son and penned a heartfelt message on Instagram.
“The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it… somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always. RIP Dharamji… with love always.”
Kajol had worked with Dharmendra in the films Jab Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and Taaqat.
“We’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema”: Ajay Devgn
Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to pay tribute to the veteran actor.
“Heartbroken to hear about Dharam ji. His warmth, generosity, and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharam ji,” he wrote.
Dharmendra began his film journey with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He later shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the commercially and critically acclaimed Sholay, a film that redefined Indian cinema and popularised the dacoit western genre.
Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in several hits such as Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Naukar Biwi Ka, Phool Aur Patthar, Betaab, and Ghayal, among many others.
Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini and his children - actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, as well as Ajeeta and Vijeta.