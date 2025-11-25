Another valiant giant has left the arena: Amitabh Bachchan on Dharmendra's death

MUMBAI: Dharmendra remained unsoiled throughout his glorious career in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on Tuesday as he mourned the death of his friend and co-star of classics such as "Sholay" and "Chupke Chupke".

Dharmendra, 89, passed away at his Juhu home on Monday after prolonged illness.

"...another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound," Bachchan wrote about Dharmendra, who played Veeru to his Jai in the 1975 classic and defined onscreen brotherhood through the song "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge".