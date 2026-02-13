Ranveer Singh’s 'Dhurandhar' sold for Rs 16 on Pakistan piracy market, New Zealand YouTuber reveals

Actor Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which was banned in Pakistan and several Gulf countries during its theatrical run, has found an unexpected afterlife across the border. After becoming accessible to Pakistani audiences via its Netflix release, the spy thriller has now made its way into the country’s pirated markets, where copies are being sold at very cheap price.

Recently, New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock posted a video on his Instagram documenting how pirated copies of director Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller are being openly sold in markets across Pakistan.

In the video, he is seen walking through busy streets in Pakistan when he unexpectedly comes across pirated copies of 'Dhurandhar' being sold openly. He was at Karachi’s Rainbow Centre.

“Indian films are banned in Pakistan, but look what I found, and this is a new film, yeah, from Hindustan,” Karl says while approaching a shop owner. He then shows a screen with the poster of Ranveer in 'Dhurandhar', with the shop keeper telling him that this is the most recent film.