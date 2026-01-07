Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes biggest Hindi film ever, tops box office with Rs 831 crore nett

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, with its India nett box office collection crossing Rs 831 crore, the makers said on Wednesday.

With its Day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at Rs 5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer’s total India nett collection rose to Rs 831.40 crore, securing the No. 1 position among all Hindi releases to date.

“History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success,” the makers said in a statement.