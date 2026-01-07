Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes biggest Hindi film ever, tops box office with Rs 831 crore nett

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, with its India nett box office collection crossing Rs 831 crore, the makers said on Wednesday.
With its Day 33 earnings on Tuesday standing at Rs 5.70 crore nett, the Ranveer Singh-starrer’s total India nett collection rose to Rs 831.40 crore, securing the No. 1 position among all Hindi releases to date.
“History has been rewritten. With Tuesday’s collections, Dhurandhar has officially risen to become the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, a towering achievement that has redefined Indian box office success,” the makers said in a statement.
The top spot was earlier held by the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s 2023 blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had earned Rs 830 crore nett.
Other top-grossing Hindi films include Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and the horror-comedy Stree 2, which collected Rs 643 crore and Rs 627 crore respectively.
The India box office break-up reflects a strong and sustained run, with Rs 218 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 261.50 crore in week two, Rs 189.30 crore in week three and Rs 115.70 crore in week four. The film added Rs 35.80 crore over its fifth weekend and has continued its steady run through the weekdays.
Dhurandhar is a high-octane spy thriller written and directed by Dhar. Featuring Singh in the lead role, the film follows covert intelligence operations set against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The film, which has evoked polarising reactions from critics and audiences alike, is largely set in Lyari, a neighbourhood in Karachi known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles.
Produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios in association with Jyoti Deshpande’s Jio Studios, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.
Meanwhile, Bollywood studio Yash Raj Films congratulated the Dhurandhar team on its achievement.
“DHURANDHAR is not a film… it’s a milestone moment in Indian cinema that will be remembered forever. Congratulations to Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios for becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time (in a single language),” the production banner said in a note posted on its official social media pages.