'Ghooskhor Pandat' row: After being rapped by SC, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey withdraws title of upcoming film

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on Thursday filed an affidavit informing the Supreme Court that he has withdrawn the title of his upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat' along with all publicity material.

Hearing the submission from Pandey, the bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan disposed of the plea.

The court did so after taking Pandey's affidavit on record and said it is expected that the controversy will now be laid to rest.

"Though the new title of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer has not yet been finalised, it will not be similar to the earlier name," Pandey in his affidavit said.

Earlier, in its last hearing on February 12, the top court had strongly criticised the makers of the film and questioned its controversial title, noting that a section of society cannot be denigrated in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

"Why should you denigrate a section of society by this kind of title? Being woke is one thing. But you are adding to the unrest," said the bench as it issued notices to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Pandey on a plea against the movie.