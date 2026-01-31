A warm hug: What Arijit Singh's music meant to my loneliest nights

The news of Arijit Singh stepping away from mainstream singing came as a bolt from the blue for fans like me.
I am an emotional person. In hours of melancholy, when I feel lonely and weighed down by distress, the escape from reality for me has always been Arijit Singh's songs.
His songs have been like a warm hug during my loneliest nights —nights where I find myself shattered, covered in tears, slowly crawling into the darkness as if I want to fade away from the world, away from the nightmares that haunt me. In those moments, I question my worth and invalidate my own emotions. Arijit’s music has been no less than therapy for me. The songs of Arijit I listen to on such times are Bolna (Kapoor and son), Humdard ( ek villain) and Agar tum saath ho (tamasha).
His songs have become heartbreak anthems for many. I know of instances when someone goes through a breakup, the ritual often involves calling friends, pouring a drink, and playing an Arijit Singh song to let emotions flow.
The same songs become expressions of fresh feelings when the same guys fall in love again.
Some of my all-time favorite Arijit Singh songs include Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, which gave him his breakthrough and earned him several awards. Other favorites include Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Apna Bana Le (Bhediya), and so on. He has also won National Awards for songs like Kesariya (Brahmāstra) and Binte Dil (Padmaavat).
In a world where we all are constantly in a race to become the best, Arijit made me question whether the success we chase is really worth it.
The reactions to his decision have been diverse ranging from it's a "PR stunt" to surprise and shock.
Kishan, who is himself gifted with a soulful voice, says, “I am happy for him. Maybe, he feels he has achieved what he wanted to achieve, and now it's time for a break. It's his life. His decision."
Sarth, a sports management student and an avid Bollywood music listener, says, “I seriously feel he shouldn’t have quit so abruptly. He had a lot more to deliver. Retiring or stepping back is his personal choice, but I think he left the mainstream too soon. He still had a lot to explore.”
Noel, an IIIT Hyderabad student, said, “People come and go, but their work stays. Let’s enjoy what he has already given us. He hasn’t stopped singing, so I believe he’ll continue to bless our ears with his music.”
My cousin Navaneetha, who is as emotional as I am, asked, “Why did he have to leave so soon, exactly when he was enjoying success? He could have stayed a little longer and given us a few more beautiful songs.” She however hastened to add that there is hope in the thought that he would continue to work independently.
My brother Vidhu, however, holds a different opinion: “It’s a great time for him to step back. He has contributed immensely to the industry. If he wants to relax now, I don’t blame him. He has only stepped down from the mainstream—I’m confident he’ll continue to show his magic.”
One of my seniors at work observed, “Although Arijit is a soulful musician, there’s also a touch of divinity in his voice. It’s better for him to quit the mainstream now, because the music industry often traps artists in marketing and commercialization, limiting creative freedom.”
Meanwhile, my childhood best friend Vaishali, a primary school teacher, shared an interesting perspective: “Even though I love his songs and they’re the first thing I turn to after a bad day at work, I think he stepped down to make space for new, struggling talent. Arijit is irreplaceable, but new singers also deserve opportunities. He never said he would stop singing—just that his music may no longer be in films.”
It was no surprise to see countless heartbroken emojis under his Instagram post announcing his decision to quit. Many fans, including some of my acquaintances, were as disheartened as I was. Influencer and talented singer Geet Yadav commented, “End of the beginning. You are, and always will be, an inspiration. Eagerly waiting for what’s coming next.”
Singer and composer Sona Mohapatra had said, "Stepping away from playback singing feels less like an exit and more like an arrival into freedom, authorship, and possibility. Not speculating on why. I'm sure the reasons are deeply personal and entirely valid. What matters is the choice. None of his predecessors even imagined this path: stepping aside to make space."
She added, "For himself first, to explore, to create, to sing his own songs on his own terms. And yes, whether intended or not, this will create space for newer voices who today remain "scratch singers" on demos... for songs they'll never be allowed to sing."
Coming back to me, I hope Arijit continues to sing and more young talents like him emerge, for music is what makes life vibrant.