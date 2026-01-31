A warm hug: What Arijit Singh's music meant to my loneliest nights

The news of Arijit Singh stepping away from mainstream singing came as a bolt from the blue for fans like me.

I am an emotional person. In hours of melancholy, when I feel lonely and weighed down by distress, the escape from reality for me has always been Arijit Singh's songs.

His songs have been like a warm hug during my loneliest nights —nights where I find myself shattered, covered in tears, slowly crawling into the darkness as if I want to fade away from the world, away from the nightmares that haunt me. In those moments, I question my worth and invalidate my own emotions. Arijit’s music has been no less than therapy for me. The songs of Arijit I listen to on such times are Bolna (Kapoor and son), Humdard ( ek villain) and Agar tum saath ho (tamasha).

His songs have become heartbreak anthems for many. I know of instances when someone goes through a breakup, the ritual often involves calling friends, pouring a drink, and playing an Arijit Singh song to let emotions flow.

The same songs become expressions of fresh feelings when the same guys fall in love again.

Some of my all-time favorite Arijit Singh songs include Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2, which gave him his breakthrough and earned him several awards. Other favorites include Samjhawan (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Apna Bana Le (Bhediya), and so on. He has also won National Awards for songs like Kesariya (Brahmāstra) and Binte Dil (Padmaavat).

In a world where we all are constantly in a race to become the best, Arijit made me question whether the success we chase is really worth it.