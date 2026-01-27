When the question isn’t about film: How women in cinema are still asked to explain their bodies

On November 6, 2025, the spotlight fell on Gouri Kishan once again, but not for her performance, her craft, or the film she was there to promote. This time, it was her body that became the subject of scrutiny. In a room full of men, under bright lights and rolling cameras, a YouTuber R S Karthik stood on the other end of the microphone and brought with him a question that reduced an actor to a measurement.

For a moment, there was a pause. The kind that stretches uncomfortably in public spaces. A silence thick with disbelief.

Days earlier, at a different press meet for the same film Others, Karthik had asked the film’s lead actor how much the heroine weighed, framing it as casual curiosity after a scene where she was lifted on screen. The question lingered long after it was asked, landing with the familiar sting of body shaming. When Gouri came face-to-face with the YouTuber again in Chennai, she chose not to let it pass. She confronted him, calmly at first, asking how such a question could be justified. What followed was not an apology, but a defence. And in that moment, the room shifted.

What unfolded was more than an argument at a press meet. It was a reminder of how casually women’s bodies are discussed, evaluated, and dissected in public spaces, especially in industries built on visibility. The incident did not exist in isolation. It echoed a pattern that many actors, particularly women, have quietly endured for years: the entitlement to comment, question, and critique their bodies under the guise of media interaction.

In the days after the incident, what stayed was not just the question asked to Gouri Kishan, but how familiar it sounded to so many women in the industry. When TNIE spoke to actors across languages and stages of their careers, it became clear that body shaming rarely arrives as a single dramatic moment. More often, it shows up quietly, during grief, illness, first jobs, casual conversations, when the person on the receiving end is least equipped to fight back.