When the question isn’t about film: How women in cinema are still asked to explain their bodies

On November 6, 2025, the spotlight fell on Gouri Kishan once again, but not for her performance, her craft, or the film she was there to promote. This time, it was her body that became the subject of scrutiny. In a room full of men, under bright lights and rolling cameras, a YouTuber R S Karthik stood on the other end of the microphone and brought with him a question that reduced an actor to a measurement.
For a moment, there was a pause. The kind that stretches uncomfortably in public spaces. A silence thick with disbelief.
Days earlier, at a different press meet for the same film Others, Karthik had asked the film’s lead actor how much the heroine weighed, framing it as casual curiosity after a scene where she was lifted on screen. The question lingered long after it was asked, landing with the familiar sting of body shaming. When Gouri came face-to-face with the YouTuber again in Chennai, she chose not to let it pass. She confronted him, calmly at first, asking how such a question could be justified. What followed was not an apology, but a defence. And in that moment, the room shifted.
What unfolded was more than an argument at a press meet. It was a reminder of how casually women’s bodies are discussed, evaluated, and dissected in public spaces, especially in industries built on visibility. The incident did not exist in isolation. It echoed a pattern that many actors, particularly women, have quietly endured for years: the entitlement to comment, question, and critique their bodies under the guise of media interaction.
In the days after the incident, what stayed was not just the question asked to Gouri Kishan, but how familiar it sounded to so many women in the industry. When TNIE spoke to actors across languages and stages of their careers, it became clear that body shaming rarely arrives as a single dramatic moment. More often, it shows up quietly, during grief, illness, first jobs, casual conversations, when the person on the receiving end is least equipped to fight back.
Tamil actress Pavithra Lakshmi opened up about a period in her life where body shaming collided painfully with personal tragedy. “I have faced it a lot,” she said. “Especially when I lost a lot of weight due to sudden sickness at the end of 2024. People started shaming me for my appearance both socially and publicly. I was already battling illness and the loss of my parents. To be going through all that and facing these comments was heartbreaking.”
For someone who rarely let social media affect her, Pavithra confesses that during this time, the comments were too much to bear. “Even my friends didn’t stand by me. People went to the extent of making up stories and saying things I don’t even want to mention. No one gave a second thought to how it could affect my life and future.”
Her reflection on the persistence of body shaming is telling: “It’s not confined to the film industry. It’s everywhere. But when it happens to someone in the limelight, it becomes more evident. People never hesitated to comment about appearances even before social media existed, and now it’s amplified. But awareness is growing, people are learning to set boundaries about physical appearance, and over time, I believe this could be eradicated.”
Pavithra also praised Gouri Kishan for standing up for herself. “I’m proud of how Gouri handled it in a room full of men. Media and cinema are often judged for their cultural impact, but they should also show how a woman can set boundaries. This world needs more strong, composed women like her.”
Malayalam actress and lawyer Wafa Khatheeja Rahman offered another perspective, emphasising that body shaming isn’t just an external phenomenon, it often comes from colleagues. “Social media comments are straightforward and crass, but the comments from peers and co-workers are worse. They’re often framed as advice, supposedly for your benefit. Strip away the sugar coating, and it’s just distasteful. These are tools of control,” she explained.
Wafa recalled a moment when a director commented on a childhood scar. “I have a four-inch scar on my elbow from a fracture I sustained when I was three. It’s been part of my body as long as I can remember. But once, a director scrunched up his face and asked why I had never bothered fixing it with plastic surgery. Moments like these remind you how deeply ingrained beauty standards are in the industry.”
According to Wafa, awareness alone isn’t enough. “The entertainment industry is built to profit off insecurities. Conventional beauty standards are deeply embedded, and it’s difficult to dismantle a system that benefits from maintaining them.”
When asked about Gouri Kishan’s incident, Wafa said, “What I remember is a woman brave enough to stand up for herself in a room full of men who didn’t have her back. That moment belongs to her, not the man who asked the question. Her courage inspires hope, emotionally and professionally, that the normalisation of scrutiny might someday end.”
On gendered experiences, Wafa was clear: “Women experience disproportionately more body shaming. Men are shamed when they fail to project dominance; women when they fail to appear desirable. Both stem from the same rigid, patriarchal expectations, but the burden falls heavier on women because the system evaluates them more harshly.”
Her coping strategy is rooted in self-awareness. “I’ve stopped seeing criticism as something I need to overcome. I depersonalise it. Confidence comes from my work, my values, not my appearance. Learning to like my body, not constantly love it, is sustainable. When your sense of self is rooted in your craft and character, comments about appearance lose power.”
Actress Krisha Kurup who has worked in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industry offered a slightly different take. She hasn’t faced body shaming directly in public spaces or press events, but social media occasionally brings hurtful comments. “Even when it’s not face-to-face, it can be disturbing and hurtful. Words carry weight regardless of where they’re expressed,” she said.
Krisha emphasised that body shaming persists because the film industry objectifies actors and conflates talent with appearance. “Actors are constantly visible. People stop seeing them as individuals and begin viewing them as products. This creates a sense of entitlement, where commenting on their bodies feels acceptable.”
The impact of incidents like Gouri Kishan’s, Krisha said, goes beyond the individual. “It can be deeply unsettling, triggering self-doubt and frustration. Professionally, it reinforces the pressure of being judged beyond your work. Speaking up isn’t just for oneself, it’s for countless others who have been silently affected. These voices help push the conversation forward.”
When asked about solutions, Krisha suggested a shift in focus. “Conversations around films and actors should be about the craft, the character, the story, the performance, not personal appearance or private life. A respectful focus on work rather than bodies would make the industry safer for everyone.”
Her coping strategy is practical: distancing from negativity, focusing on work, and remembering that harsh comments reflect the commenter more than the actor. “Protecting mental health isn’t weakness, it’s a necessity,” she said.
Tamil Actress Harini highlighted how body shaming often masquerades as small talk. “People casually comment, ‘Oh, you’ve lost weight’ or ‘you’ve gained weight.’ Many don’t even realize it’s body shaming because we’re so used to it,” she said.
Harini explained why the industry continues to perpetuate these standards: “We still value actors primarily by appearance. Men and women both face expectations, but women experience it in a different, harsher way. We’ve seen men who don’t fit industry standards but still play strong roles. I want that to happen with women too. Movies should reflect life, not perfection.”
She also highlighted media’s role: “The press and social media are mirrors of the industry. They influence public perception and the conversations around actors. Social media, especially, can break or build someone’s image instantly.”
Harini believes that changing how audiences view actors, seeing them as humans rather than icons, is critical. “Star worship should shift to deeper appreciation for people of different backgrounds and appearances. True diversity creates safer spaces.”
Her personal strategy is rooted in perspective: “Anything someone says reflects them, not me. I’ve learned not to take it personally. That’s liberating.”
Malayalam Actor, Model and Dancer Gopika Manjusha shared how the industry initially labeled her for her body type. “When I started, I was only contacted for saree shoots because I was curvier. I was called a ‘Thadichi’ model. I was self-conscious and aware that people would call me fat. Later, I worked on my fitness and lost 10–15 kilos. But now, some say I’ve become too thin for films. I realized no matter what I do, I can’t please everyone.”
Gopika’s journey reflects a larger truth: body standards in the industry are fluid and contradictory. “I focus on being healthy, fit, and able to perform as a dancer. That’s what matters to me now. Happiness comes from self-acceptance, not pleasing others.”
Malayalam Actress Meenakshi Jayan, relatively new to the industry, shared how body shaming makes even dreaming bigger feel risky. “I live in a bubble with amazing feminist allies, but seeing Gouri stand up gave me courage. Even if I freeze initially, I know I can respond. But sometimes, seeing hate comments toward fellow actors makes me scared for my own future.”
Meenakshi also noted the constant pressure of public scrutiny. “When you dream of being an actor, you imagine films, performances, not paparazzi or cruel captions. It’s scary to dream bigger when society constantly judges bodies, but Gouri’s bravery reminds me it’s okay to say ‘no’ and set boundaries.”
Across these stories, the emotional impact of body shaming is evident: fear, self-doubt, and anxiety accompany everyday interactions. Professionally, the scrutiny reinforces a system where appearance often overshadows talent, dedication, and skill. Actors repeatedly emphasise that it’s not just a women’s issue; men face it too, but the burden on women is heavier due to historical, societal, and industry-specific factors.
Social media, while amplifying negativity, also offers an opportunity for change. Audiences, fans, and platforms can choose to uplift rather than critique. When actors set boundaries and speak up, it encourages accountability and awareness.
As Pavithra Lakshmi said, “Change isn’t something that comes from one person. Small changes from everyone can create a lot of change. With strong women speaking out, we are moving toward a safer, more respectful industry.”
The stories of Pavithra, Wafa, Krisha, Harini , Gopika, and Meenakshi reveal that body shaming is a systemic issue in the film industry. It’s subtle, pervasive, and emotionally taxing.
Standing up for oneself, setting boundaries, and valuing skill over appearance are not just acts of personal empowerment, they are steps toward dismantling a culture that equates worth with physical appearance.
The industry is beginning to witness these small but powerful shifts. With continued awareness, accountability, and empathy, the narrative can change: from judgment to respect, from fear to courage, from silence to solidarity.