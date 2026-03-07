Women-centric films make money, yet no one wants to make them, say Indian actors

MUMBAI: Despite women-led films repeatedly proving their mettle at the box office, their presence in the 2026 theatrical release calendar has dwindled to a trickle -- with only Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3, Taapsee Pannu's Assi, and Alia Bhatt's Alpha headlining the year.

The paradox is hard to ignore.

According to trade website Sacnilk, women-led films have shown considerable box-office resilience between 2024 and 2026, with Crew, Article 370, Stree 2 and Lokah Chapter One performing well at the ticket window.

However, leading actors admitted encountering difficulty in getting meaningful roles and hoped things will change soon.

Pannu, who has anchored women-centric dramas like Thappad, Mulk, Pink and Saand Ki Aankh, has sounded the alarm bluntly.

She recently starred in Anubhav Sinha's Assi, a courtroom drama that follows the story of a lawyer who takes on a powerful case involving sexual assault.

"We are on the verge of becoming an extinct species, we mean films like Assi. There is a certain template that our so-called commercial cinema abides by, we don't conventionally fall in that template of sorts," she told PTI.

She described the process of making and releasing such films today as a "battle".

"It's difficult for a female actor who is headlining a film, no matter how many successful films you've given in the past. I've to prove myself with every film. I'll never be given the leeway that, 'You've given success so we know that you will be able to get one (film) this through'. I'll not get that on a platter. I've to fight for each and every film," she said.

Most recently, Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released in January has already earned Rs 50 crore net in India, surpassing the lifetime earnings of both its predecessors -- Mardaani (2014) at Rs 35 crore and Mardaani 2 (2019) at Rs 47 crore.

The data makes the thinning theatrical slate harder to explain and, for the actors living it, harder to accept.