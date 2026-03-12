Cinema of heart and sensibility taking a beating in theatres, says filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI: Good cinema is going through a deep struggle, says Vishal Bhardwaj. This was the case in the pre-OTT era and even now with filmmakers taking their projects to streaming platforms and being told the film should be released in theatres first.

The casualty of this is "cinema of the heart and sensibility", added the O' Romeo director. Twenty years ago, it would be easy to raise money for films such as his own Haider, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Udaan and Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur that were released in theatres and celebrated by discerning audiences.

Not any more.

"Now you won't be able to raise money for them. Now there is a straight demarcation, 'This is the subject, take it to OTT' and OTT people say, 'No, we don't want it, release it in theatres first, then we will take it here'. Good films are getting beaten in the process," Bhardwaj told PTI.

What is a needed is a “revolutionary step” and we don't know when that will happen and whether it will be through a film or a new medium, he said. The current theatrical landscape, Bhardwaj went on to explain, is difficult for filmmakers with his contemporaries and directors he admires now telling their stories on streaming platforms.

"We are in a very strange and difficult phase of filmmaking. I think it's global... The films to be made for theatres have taken a totally new turn," Bhardwaj said.