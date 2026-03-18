CBFC clarifies it does not certify digital content amid ‘Sarke Chunar’ controversy

MUMBAI: Content on digital platforms is not certified by the censor board, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) stated on Wednesday, adding that it had not received any application to certify the song “Sarke Chunar” from the upcoming Kannada film KD: The Devil.

The song, released on YouTube earlier this week, sparked controversy due to its sexually explicit lyrics and was subsequently removed from the platform.

“This is to clearly state that the CBFC has not received any application seeking certification for the song ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ from KD: The Devil,” the board said in a statement to PTI. “It should be noted that content on digital platforms is not certified by the CBFC. There is often confusion regarding this, and the CBFC is unnecessarily dragged into matters that are not connected.”

The board, headed by lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi, said it is “a responsible and responsive” body, with members committed to handling the portrayal of women in cinema sensitively, shifting controversies into constructive dialogue.