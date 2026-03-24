Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, calls it a ‘must-watch film’

NEW DELHI: Superstar Rajinikanth has described Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial venture Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a “must-watch film”.

The film was released on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office.

Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth shared a post on his X handle on Monday.

“What a film! #Dhurandhar 2!!! Aditya Dhar is box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind,” he wrote.