Rajinikanth praises Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, calls it a ‘must-watch film’

NEW DELHI: Superstar Rajinikanth has described Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial venture Dhurandhar: The Revenge as a “must-watch film”.
The film was released on March 19 and has already crossed the Rs 700 crore mark at the global box office.
Featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is a sequel to Dhar’s 2025 release Dhurandhar, which went on to earn over Rs 1000 crore worldwide.
Rajinikanth shared a post on his X handle on Monday.
“What a film! #Dhurandhar 2!!! Aditya Dhar is box office ka baap!!! Many congratulations to Ranveer and the entire cast and crew. A must-watch film for every Indian. Jai Hind,” he wrote.
Actors R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi are reprising their roles in the latest film.
Set in Lyari town in Karachi, an area known for its history of gang wars and violent turf battles, Dhurandhar revolved around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of geopolitical and terror events such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
The sequel charts the rise of Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Ali Mazari, in the Karachi underworld, while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of a young man who eventually transforms into a covert operative.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar and has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.