Kangana Ranaut defends Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against criticism over Cannes look

NEW DELHI: Actor Kangana Ranaut has defended Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against online criticism over her Cannes Film Festival appearance, saying fashion is a form of self-expression and personal interpretation.

Bachchan, who has represented L’Oréal Paris as a global brand ambassador at Cannes since 2003, attended this year’s festival — which concluded on Saturday — alongside her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

On Monday, Ranaut shared a photograph of Bachchan on her Instagram story, featuring the actor in a blue structured mermaid-tail gown worn during her first appearance at the festival.

The Emergency actor also said people should become accustomed to seeing older women on red carpets.

“Fashion and style are a self-expression. It is one’s own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great. Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don’t you show what you’ve got,” she wrote alongside the image.