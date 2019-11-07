Home Entertainment Kannada

My vision and experience are too extensive for today’s directors to understand: Ravichandran

Ravichandran talks about his upcoming film, Aa Drushya, and his upcoming ventures, and says every cine-goer has become a critic today

Published: 07th November 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran, popularly known as the Crazy Star of Sandalwood

Ravichandran, popularly known as the Crazy Star of Sandalwood.

By Express News Service

Ravichandran, popularly known as the Crazy Star of Sandalwood, is also known for his straight talk and honest opinions. He has always ensured that he has a say in his work as a filmmaker or an actor. He was conferred an honorary doctorate by CMR University on November 4, and he acknowledged this recognition with a candid statement.

“I have become a doctor to the extent of understanding the pulse of the audience better than before. This award only pushes me to make films that will make them skip heartbeats, and create positivity,” says Ravichandran.

His upcoming film, Aa Drushya, produced by K Manju, will be released on November 8. The film gave an opportunity to Shiva Ganesh to direct the multi-talented personality in a murder mystery subject. Ravichandran restricts himself to do his part in front of the camera this time.

Aa Drushya also sees the Crazy Star playing a younger character, which has also created a buzz, and is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

ALSO READ | Viewers can expect an unusual character from Ravichandran in Aa Drushya, says director Shiva Ganesh

“People always want to see their actors young, and so the filmmakers try to figure out some new get-ups and shades for a character. Whether these efforts are worth it will be known once the film hits the screens. While a few filmmakers demand that I look younger, there are also directors who want to make me look 60. One good thing about these different get-ups is that the audience will not think too much know about my real age, and they will only know me as Ravichandran, the Crazy Star,” he says.

Being a filmmaker himself, how much difference does it make for Ravichandran to act in a movie directed by somebody else? He replies, “When I act, I only go by the director’s vision, and I have nothing else to do there. Filmmakers who direct me should make use of Ravichandran, and it depends on each individual. My vision and experience are too extensive for today’s directors to understand. It is better to listen to youngsters and follow their vision, than trying to instill your thoughts into them. However, it is a different scenario when I direct and act in my films. Here, the whole product is mine, and I give the liberty to the audience, to blame or scold me, or appreciate for my work.”

Ravichandran adds that the audience also judges the two kinds of movies differently because the vision of filmmaking is different. “I understand the audience of today, and try to get into their psyche. Ravichandran is known to take risks, especially when it comes to experimenting with films. Once in a while, I also do films that satisfy my ego as a filmmaker. So there is a huge difference between me handling a project, and somebody else handling me as an actor,” he asserts.

The director in him is still alive, he says, making him come up with something new, irrespective of how the industry is behaving. “When it comes to my vision on screen, I make sure that I present it properly. But over the last few months, I am deviating towards commercial elements, and then going with artistic views. I have a couple of reasons. I realised that the audience requires a lot of time to settle down and understand an experimental film. Secondly, I have also come to realise that previously, we were making films for the audience, but today we are making them for critics. Every cine-goer has become a critic today. With mobile phones and internet on the fingertips, the review comes even before the film is complete. The feedback given by them is all over social media, and they either make fun of the film, create memes, and often end up making comparisons,” he says.

The filmmaker, in between his acting assignments, is busy handling his directorial responsibilities too. Ravichandran has completed the shooting of the major portions for Ravi Boppanna, and will next take up Rajendra Ponnappa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandalwood Crazy Star Ravichandran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
Video
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp