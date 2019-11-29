Home Entertainment Kannada

WATCH | Rakshit Shetty starrer 'Avane Srimannarayana' trailer out 

The film, produced by HK Prakash and Pushkara Mallikarjunah, stars Shanvi Srivastava and Rakshit Shetty and is helmed by Sachin Ravi.

Published: 29th November 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Avane Srimannarayana

Still from Rakshit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama, Avane Srimannarayana. (YouTube Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The four-minute fourteen-second trailer of the much-awaited action-comedy 'Avane Srimannarayana' was released on Friday.

The first official teaser of the movie was released on June 6, 2018, last year and crossed 2.6 million views. The second teaser released in mid-2019 garnered around 2.5 million views.

ALSO READ: Rakshit Shetty teams up with Dhanush, Nani and Nivin Pauly for Avane Srimannarayana launch

This movie marks the directorial debut of Sachin Ravi. Renowned Tamil actor, director, producer, lyricist,  Dhanush, Eega fame Telugu actor, Nani, and Premam fame Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly released the e-trailer of the movie.

The movie is set in the 70's and the 80's and took nearly took two years in the making. It has been dubbed in five languages, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Here is the trailer:

The film also has popular actors Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and many others in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by Charan Raj and B Ajanesh Lokanath has scored the background music.

TAGS
Shanvi Srivastava Rakshit Shetty Sachin Ravi HK Prakash Pushkara Mallikarjunah Avane Srimannarayana

