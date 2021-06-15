STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Award winning Kannada film actor 'Sanchari' Vijay laid to rest

The hospital where the actor was admitted had declared him brain dead on Monday, following which his family decided to donate his organs.

Sanchari Vijay

Actor Sanchari Vijay (Photo | Cinema Express)

By PTI

CHIKKAMAGALURU: National Award winning Kannada film actor 'Sanchari' Vijay, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in a road accident, was laid to rest with police honours at his home village Panchanahalli here on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old actor was heading home with his friend on Saturday night when their motorcycle skidded and he sustained head injuries.

The hospital where the actor was admitted had declared him brain dead on Monday, following which his family decided to donate his organs.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the hospital officially announced him dead.

The last rites were performed as per the Lingayat tradition by interring his body in his friend's agriculture land with police honours on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's direction.

Mourning his demise, Yediyurappa had tweeted earlier that the actor's funeral will be held with police honours.

"I am thankful to his family who came forward to donate the organs. I offer my condolences," he said.

B Vijay Kumar, an engineering graduate, got the prefix of 'Sanchari' for starting his career with 'Sanchari' Theatre, a cultural centre with its troupe in Bengaluru.

He had won the national award for his performance in the film 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' (I'm not him, her) in 2015.

He made his debut in the movie 'Rangappa Hogbitna' in 2011 but it was his performance in the movie 'Dasavala' that earned him recognition.

His role of a transgender in 'Naanu Avanalla Avalu' was widely appreciated and he won the best actor award in the 62nd National Film Awards.

