Sanchari Vijay’s role in 'Taledanda' worth a national award, says director

Director Praveen Krupakar, who released the teaser a few hours after the actor’s death, said it was done as a creative tribute to one of the greatest actors

Published: 17th June 2021 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2021 10:37 AM

Sanchari Vijay

Late actor Sanchari Vijay (Photo | Cinema Express)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The release of the Taledanda teaser featuring Sanchari Vijay and directed by Praveen Krupakar, was out just a few hours after the actor’s death, and it was a matter of discussion in the film fraternity and viewers. However, Taledanda’s director clarifies that it was purely a creative tribute to one of the greatest actors, and he had no other intention. “I was disturbed by his passing away, and it was a random decision by me.

Initially, when I was discussing this with my friends, they suggested I release a few clippings, but I chose to release the teaser,” says the director.

Sharing the first few stills with CE, he tells us that Sanchari Vijay’s character as Kunne Gowda aka Kunna in Taledanda was definite to fetch him another national award, and he too was confident about it. Remembering his last conversation with the actor, which was on Saturday morning, Praveen says that Sanchari, apart from speaking about his Covid relief working, also spoke about how our film’s promotion should be done once the entertainment industry reopens.

Praveen Krupakar

“Sanchari was keen that Taledanda reach national and international audiences, and he wanted a few national-award winners to talk about his film. He was planning to speak to national award winner Mammootty for a byte about his character. He was equally enthusiastic about having a few words from another national award winner, Kamal Haasan too. This was something we discussed a few hours before his fateful accident,” says Praveen, adding, “He also spoke about us organising an event and inviting the chief minister. He wanted to appear in the get-up of Kunna, the character he plays.

But he suddenly left.” Praveen Krupakar has done the story, screenplay, dialogue, and direction of Taledanda. It is the story of Kunna, an intellectually- challenged person showing exemplary concern and awareness about the conservation of the environment. The film has been sent to over 16 international film festivals and has also to national award. We will also apply for a state award as and when it opens,” says Praveen, who adds that Kunna was a tailormade character for Sanchari Vijay. “He took my request and stayed with the Soliga tribes for two nights.

He did this thrice to understand their culture and food habits. For this, I took permission of authorities. This is just one example of how deeply he got involved in a certain character.” Praveen makes a special mention about Vijay’s onscreen chemistry with actor Mangala. “She was his mentor and as artistes, the two had healthy competition,” he says. About the release, Praveen is looking at a September date. “With a lot of festivals during that period, I want release it then,” he says. Taledanda produced by Hema Malini Krupakar and co-produced by Arun Kumar R has music scored by Hari-Kavya.

‘A natural actor’

According to veteran cinematographer Ashok Kashyap, who has four decades of experience, he always found Sanchari Vijay an unconventional actor, and looked forward to working with him on a project which was realised with Taledanda. “Sanchari got into the skin of a character. I saw a certain energy in him. He didn’t t imitate any actors. He looked into minute details. The combination of Mangala and Vijay is something to watch out for. As a DoP, I didn’t want to picturise it like a movie, but wanted it candid, which he made it possible.”

