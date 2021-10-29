RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: 'Remembering the education ambassador and youth icon'

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Puneeth Rajkumar was also the brand ambassador for the right to education campaign for children of six to 14 years of age. The campaign 'Education is power' placed the responsibility of all citizens to carve their future.

Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP expressed shock at the news of the actor's demise and said that known for simplicity, the actor showed special interest in the education of government school children. He also infused enthusiasm for education among children following the Right to Education Anthem that he presented. He said that it was an irreparable loss to the education sector of the state.

Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh mourned the actor's death and said that it was shocking to hear of the untimely demise, of the actor who has won national and state awards. Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana recalled the contribution of the actor in promoting ITI colleges in the state without any expectations.

Iterating Puneeth's mindset in promoting the ITI's and said that the actor was concerned by the fact that many boys were not pursuing courses in ITI's . At least the rural boys could get a job if they enrolled, and hence my intention is to draw them to the courses, Puneeth had said, recalled Ashwathnarayana.

Narayana also recalled Puneeth's support in marketing earthen lamps made by rural self help organisations during Deepavali, lauding him as a youth icon. Bengaluru City University has postponed the MBA and Bed examinations which were scheduled to be held on October 30 to November 11 and November 2 respectively.

"However, Bangalore University has not rescheduled its October 30 examination which was meant for about 200 backlog students," Vice-Chancellor Prof Venugopal KR told The New Indian Express.