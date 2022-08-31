Home Entertainment Kannada

Indian postal service to release Kiccha Sudeepa envelope marking his 25th year in film industry

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has been issuing a 'Special Postal Envelope' to record the country's special events, awards or achievements of individuals for hundreds of years.

Published: 31st August 2022 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Indian Postal Service Department is bringing out a special 'Postal Envelope' of Superstar Kiccha Sudeep.

The Department of Posts, Government of India, has been issuing a 'Special Postal Envelope' to record the country's special events, awards or achievements of individuals for hundreds of years.

This time, the Indian Postal Department is recording the achievement of national star Kiccha Sudeepa who has completed 25 years in the film industry. On this occasion, a representative from the postal department Madesh visited Kichcha Sudeepa's residence and cordially invited him to the launch event. The launch of this special envelope will be held soon.

ALSO READ | Kichcha Sudeep to mark his OTT debut with Bigg Boss Kannada Season 1

Kannada cinema and Kiccha Sudeepa's fans have heartily appreciated this move of the Postal Department on social media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiccha Sudeepa Kiccha Sudeepa envelope Postal Envelope Postal Service Special Postal Envelope
India Matters
OPINION | How Bihar may impact 2024 Lok Sabha poll results
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
'Use and throw' culture seems to have influenced matrimonial relationships in Kerala: High Court
Founder of NDTV Prannoy Roy. (File Photo | PTI)
Roys says Adani needs IT approval for the conversion of warrants into stake in NDTV
(Express Illustrations)
Man booked under POCSO Act after police find estranged wife was minor at wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp