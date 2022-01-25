Shivanna to kick start his film with director Yogaraj Bhat after Vedha

By Express News Service

Shivaraj Kumar is busy with the second schedule of his 125th film, Vedha. Directed by A Harsha, the film is currently on floors in Mysuru. Meanwhile, the Century Star will next start a project with director Yogaraj Bhat. CE had reported about the project including the news that it has Prabhudheva in a significant role.

ALSO READ | Rachita Ram paired opposite Yashas Surya in Yogaraj Bhat’s Garadi

“Yogaraj Bhat has penned an exceptional story and has balanced both the characters -- Prabhudeva’s and mine. The emotional quotient adds a lot of weight to the whole film. Even Prabhudheva has heard the script and he has liked it,” Shivanna had mentioned in his previous interview with us. Now, in all likelihood, the film will go on floors in May. Shivanna also films like Nee Siguvaregu, a project with director Rishab Shetty, and Lohith H’s Sathya Mangala in his kitty.

Yogaraj Bhat, who is currently busy with the post-production work of Gaalipata 2 will soon kickstart shooting for his next, Garadi. The film stars Yashas Surya, and will feature actor Darshan in an important role.