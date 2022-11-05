Ramya to make her comeback with Rohit Padaki's 'Uttarakaanda'? 

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ramya, the Sandalwood Queen had recently put up a note regarding her opting out of acting in 'Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye', which she will still produce under her Apple Box Studios. Her statement also mentioned that she will be back to acting soon and an official announcement regarding the project will be made shortly.

Going by recent speculations, Ramya will be back on the silver screen with Rohit Padaki’s 'Uttarakaanda' -- A contemporary gangster drama starring Dhananjay as the lead and bankrolled by KRG Studios. While the makers officially revealed the title and followed with a poster on Dhananjay’s birthday in August.

The makers plan to begin shooting in January 2023 after completing shooting for Hoysala, which is made under the same banner. However, the film will be launched with the muhurath on November 6. The production house, the director, and the entire cast have been tight-lipped about Ramya’s involvement with 'Uttarakaanda', but CE has learned that an official announcement of Sandalwood Queen getting on board will be made at this muhurath event.

Rohit in his previous interview with CE had mentioned that the story of Uttarakaanda explores the life of people in North Karnataka, and the makers are planning to rope in big names from Sandalwood in the film. With Ramya likely to come on board, there are other big surprises in store from team 'Uttarakaanda'.

