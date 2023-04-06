Home Entertainment Kannada

Veeram relaunches me as a mass hero

...says Prajwal Devaraj, talking about his upcoming release, his confidence on debutant director Khadar Kumar and happy to be fulfilling the wish of his fans

Prajwal Devaraj

By Express News Service

Prajwal Devaraj is all excited for his first release of 2023, Veeram. The actor, who has watched the film is confident that Khadar Kumar’s directorial will relaunch him as a mass hero.

“It is been a long time since I was part of a mass film. For some time, I kept working on realistic stories, cop dramas and comedies. I am glad to be returning to a commercial film, which also has strong emotions. Kitty and Sruthi play as my siblings, and Achyuth Kumar as my brother-in-law in the film and our roles reflect the bonding in everyone’s family. The love angle with Rachita Ram has also worked out well making it a perfect mass commercial entertainer. I consider it as one of my best films,” says Prajwal, who added that he is happy to have fulfilled his fans wishes.

“They kept asking, when I will come be back to doing films like Geleya, and Gulama. Veeram is my answer to them, ” he added. 

Ask the actor about his faith in debutant director Khadar Kumar, and he says, "Khadar is a fanatic of cinema since his childhood days, and he has written stories while in school. Some directors have the knack to elevate the heroes on the silver screen with their writing and making, Khadar has done an impressive job with that. Moreover, he comes with 15 years of experience working with other filmmakers, and he was technically confident,” says Prajwal, adding, “The director without giving prominence to just action, has brought in the required essence of emotions and love into the story."

