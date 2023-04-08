'Shivaji Surathkal 2' brings strong women characters into the story

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Writer-director Akash Srivatsa, who is coming up with the sequel of the much-loved Shivaji Surathkal, shares that this instalment will have strong women characters. “There are a host of women that enrich the journey of Shivaji Surathkal. Be it his mother, sister, wife, daughter, and friends, each of them have a strong presence in his life,” says Akash as he delves deep into the characterisations of the women in Shivaji Surathkal 2.

“In the sequel, Shivaji, at one point is very vulnerable, and talks to his dead wife, played by Radhika Narayan. We have Meghana Goankar, who plays Shivaji’s superior officer, and is his support system,” says Akash, adding, “Sangeetha Sringeri, who appears in a special dance number, has a very key role to play in the film, which also has Vidya Murthy playing Shivaji’s mother-in-law, who has a pivotal character to play.”

ALSO READ | 'Shivaji Surathkal' trailer is out; Ramesh Aravind is back as the ace detective

The director observes that the most important woman in Shivaji’s life is definitely his daughter Siri Surathkal, played by Aaradhya. The other women in Shivaji’s journey include characters played by Nidhi Hegde, Srusti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda.

Writer-director Akash Srivatsa, who is coming up with the sequel of the much-loved Shivaji Surathkal, shares that this instalment will have strong women characters. “There are a host of women that enrich the journey of Shivaji Surathkal. Be it his mother, sister, wife, daughter, and friends, each of them have a strong presence in his life,” says Akash as he delves deep into the characterisations of the women in Shivaji Surathkal 2. “In the sequel, Shivaji, at one point is very vulnerable, and talks to his dead wife, played by Radhika Narayan. We have Meghana Goankar, who plays Shivaji’s superior officer, and is his support system,” says Akash, adding, “Sangeetha Sringeri, who appears in a special dance number, has a very key role to play in the film, which also has Vidya Murthy playing Shivaji’s mother-in-law, who has a pivotal character to play.” ALSO READ | 'Shivaji Surathkal' trailer is out; Ramesh Aravind is back as the ace detectivegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The director observes that the most important woman in Shivaji’s life is definitely his daughter Siri Surathkal, played by Aaradhya. The other women in Shivaji’s journey include characters played by Nidhi Hegde, Srusti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda.