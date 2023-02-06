Home Entertainment Kannada

English version of 'Kantara' to be out on Netflix from March 1

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film was earlier released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tulu 

Published: 06th February 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara.'

A still from Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara.' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

Kantara, which was originally released in Kannada, became one of the organic pan-Indian films with versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tulu being received spectacularly across the country. The mystery thriller recently completed its 100-day run and received a blockbuster response upon release on OTT too. 

The latest is that the English version of Kantara will be out on Netflix on March 1.

ALSO READ | 'Kantara 2' will be a prequel, says Rishab Shetty

Kantara, which is mostly shot in the coastal belt of Karnataka, features Sapthami Gowda as the female lead, and Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty are seen as prominent characters. The film cast also includes Prasad Thuminad, Swaraj Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, Kantara was backed by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Productions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kantara English version
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp