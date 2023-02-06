English version of 'Kantara' to be out on Netflix from March 1

By Express News Service

Kantara, which was originally released in Kannada, became one of the organic pan-Indian films with versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Tulu being received spectacularly across the country. The mystery thriller recently completed its 100-day run and received a blockbuster response upon release on OTT too.

The latest is that the English version of Kantara will be out on Netflix on March 1.

Kantara, which is mostly shot in the coastal belt of Karnataka, features Sapthami Gowda as the female lead, and Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty are seen as prominent characters. The film cast also includes Prasad Thuminad, Swaraj Shetty, and Manasi Sudhir. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap, Kantara was backed by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Productions.

