KD to mark Shilpa Shetty’s comeback in Kannada?

Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s upcoming film made under KGV Productions already has a big star cast with names like Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt.

27th February 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Prem’s big-budget multilingual project, KD, starring Dhruva Sarja is currently on floors. Bankrolled by KVN Productions, KD has Crazy Star Ravichandran as a pivotal character, and  Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist. 

The latest speculation about this project is that Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback to Kannada with KD. Incidentally, Shilpa made her Kannada debut with Ravichandran in  Preethsod Thappa (1998). She later followed it with Ondagona Baa (2003) starring the Crazy Star and made a strong impression in a film with Upendra, Auto Shankar (2005). 

After over a 17-year gap, Shilpa is set to return to Kannada with the Prem directorial, and an official confirmation about the same is awaited from the team. Meanwhile, the shooting of KD is currently on track, and the makers have come up with massive sets for the action entertainer. 

Earlier in an interaction, Prem assured that KD, based on an actual incident and set in 1968-1978, is not a regular period film, and will have a strong moral centre and an effective romantic angle apart from the action sequences. While Arjun Janya is scoring the music for KD, the makers have not revealed the rest of the cast, including the female lead.

