Kannada actor Archana Jois plays a key role in Srini’s 'Ghost'

The actor, popular for her role in KGF, will be playing a journalist in the heist-thriller, starring Shivarajkumar.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actor Archana Jois

Kannada actor Archana Jois. (Photo | Archana Jois Twitter)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Srini's Ghost, starring Shivarajkumar, has an interesting ensemble, including Anupam Kher, popular south Indian actor Jayaram, and Prashant Narayanan playing pivotal characters. The director, who had earlier mentioned that his film will not feature a heroine, has brought Archana Jois to play an important character in the film.

The actor, who is popular for her role in KGF, is also looking forward to her next film, Hondisi Bareyiri

Archana has completed shooting her portions for Ghost, and talking about her role, director Srini says, “Archana plays a journalist in Ghost, and will be seen in the entire film. It is her character that brings suspense and a twist. I wanted an actor who could play a wide range of emotions, and we zeroed in on Archana Jois. She has completed shooting, and has excellently performed this role."

The next schedule of the film, which is left with 40 per cent of shooting, will resume from February 10, and the makers plan to wrap up shooting in March.

Ghost, produced by Sandesh Production, has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Mahendra Simha.

