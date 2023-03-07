Kabzaa trailer promises grandeur, mightiness

By Express News Service

The much-awaited film Kabzaa’s trailer was released on Sunday. Starring filmmaker and actor Upendra in the lead role, the film will be released in five languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. Written and directed By R Chandru, the film will hit the theatres on March 17.

The trailer opens in 1945, the pre-independent era, intending the time the film is set against. The trailer is visually grandiose, resembling the KGF franchise’s mightiness. The glimpses of the other cast, including Shriya Saran and Kichcha Sudeep, are also showcased in the trailer. The usual recipes of the gangster world—bloodshed, explosion, and adrenaline-pumping action has been weaved in to the trailer with immersive music.

Kabzaa consists of a multilingual ensemble cast that includes actors like Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Danish Akthar Saifi, Pradeep Rawat, Kabir Duhan Singh Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas. Meanwhile, Kabzaa is produced by director R Chandru under the Sri Siddheshwara Enterprises banner.

The technical team of Kabzaa consists of AJ Shetty behind the camera; Mahesh S Reddy as the editor and Ravi Basrur as the music director.

