Photo of murder-accused actor Darshan inside prison with cigarette, coffee goes viral

BENGALURU: A photo of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa holding a cigarette and chatting with other inmates inside Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara has raised questions about whether the prison staff are giving preferential treatment to the actor.

That is not all; a video call, made by the actor to another person, identify of whom is not known, has also gone viral on social media. The actor is seen with his head torsored in it, confirming that it is a new video.

Darshan, who was arrested in connection with the alleged brutal murder of Renukaswamy, is in judicial custody.

The photo shows Kannada actor Darshan holding a coffee mug and smoking a cigarette. He seated along with rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, Darshan's manager Nagaraj (accused in murder case), and Kulla Seena inside the prison at Parappana Agrahara. It is said that a jail inmate shared this photo with his wife which was now been widely circulated across the internet.

A senior officer in the department confirmed that it is a photo taken inside the central prison of Darshan with another accused. He said that while there is no rule allowing cigarettes to be provided to inmates, this incident raises the question of how Darshan obtained the cigarette without the support of the prison staff, believing possible preferential treatment.

On Saturday (August 24, 2024) the Central Crime Branch(CCB) police had raided the prison.

When TNIE tried to contact Malini Krishnamoorthy, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, she was not available for a comment.

Speaking to reporters, Renukaswamy's father demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. "I doubt whether he is in jail or not. He should be treated like other normal prisoners but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort," he said.

BJP MLC Ravikumar questioned and urged the Home minister G Parmeshwara if Parappana Agrahara is a prison or palace, wherein an alleged murder accused was given luxury treatment with cigarettes and chilling with another accused.

It may be recalled that in 2017, IPS officer Roopa D Moudgil had exposed the alleged special privileges provided to V K Shashikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, at the Bengaluru Central Prison. She felt vindicated when an independent inquiry committee's report confirmed her charges.