Darshan’s 'Kaatera' gets digital release date

Darshan’s Kaatera helmed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, which hit theatres on December 29, has been declared a commercial blockbuster with a box office collection grossing over 200 crores. The film, which continues to do a successful run in theatres, will make its digital premiere on ZEE5 on February 9.

Backed by Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, who has also penned the script along with Jadeshaa K Hampi, Kaatera has dialogues by Maasthi. The film also features debutante Aradhanaa, Jagapathi Babu, Kumar Govind, Vinod Alva, Shruti, Biradar, and child artist Rohith PV, among others.