Rakshit Shetty seeks anticipatory bail amid copyright infringement charges

Naveen Kumar of MRT Music claims that the songs from the films Nyaya Ellide (1982) and Gaali Maathu (1981) were used without the necessary copyrights. In defence, Paramvah Studios shared an open letter on social media addressing the allegations.

In the open letter, Paramvah Studios included clips from the movie to show how the songs were used. They explained, "A schoolgirl sings one of the songs in her class during a scene, and a short clip of the second song plays on a TV in another scene." The studio clarified that they had approached MRT Music before the film's release, but the quoted price was too high and non-negotiable, leading to the current copyright infringement claim.