Rakshit Shetty seeks anticipatory bail amid copyright infringement charges

BENGALURU: Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios is facing copyright infringement charges for allegedly using two Kannada songs without proper rights in the film Bachelor Party. An FIR has been registered against the studio for unauthorised use of copyrighted material. In response, Rakshit Shetty has approached the City Civil and Sessions Court in Bengaluru, seeking anticipatory bail.
Naveen Kumar of MRT Music claims that the songs from the films Nyaya Ellide (1982) and Gaali Maathu (1981) were used without the necessary copyrights. In defence, Paramvah Studios shared an open letter on social media addressing the allegations.
In the open letter, Paramvah Studios included clips from the movie to show how the songs were used. They explained, "A schoolgirl sings one of the songs in her class during a scene, and a short clip of the second song plays on a TV in another scene." The studio clarified that they had approached MRT Music before the film's release, but the quoted price was too high and non-negotiable, leading to the current copyright infringement claim.
"Is this really copyright infringement?" the studio questioned. "If it is, what should we pay? We were quoted an exorbitant price by MRT. If it is not, how do we handle such harassment from music companies?"
To seek justice and clarity, Paramvah Studios has decided to fight the case in court. "Not just for us, but for every filmmaker who might face similar challenges. We hold your support close to our hearts as we navigate this issue," the letter mentioned.