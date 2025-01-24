Nayanthara joins Yash in Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic', confirms Akshay Oberoi

Nayanthara, beloved by her fans as Lady Superstar, will star in a lead role in director Geetu Mohandas's upcoming film Toxic. Although the film’s full cast has yet to be officially revealed, Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed Nayanthara's involvement.

He shared that he is currently filming Toxic alongside Rocking Star Yash, but chose not to disclose further details about the cast. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Akshay expressed his admiration for Geetu Mohandas, the director, and mentioned he was eager to see how the project unfolds.