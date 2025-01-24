Nayanthara joins Yash in Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic', confirms Akshay Oberoi

Nayanthara, beloved by her fans as Lady Superstar, will star in a lead role in director Geetu Mohandas's upcoming film Toxic. Although the film’s full cast has yet to be officially revealed, Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed Nayanthara's involvement.
He shared that he is currently filming Toxic alongside Rocking Star Yash, but chose not to disclose further details about the cast. In an interview with Digital Commentary, Akshay expressed his admiration for Geetu Mohandas, the director, and mentioned he was eager to see how the project unfolds.
There were earlier rumours suggesting that Nayanthara had replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan in Toxic. It was also speculated that Kareena might play Nayanthara’s elder sister in the film. However, no official confirmation has been provided regarding these reports as of now.
Toxic is set to be an action-packed thriller centred around the drug trade in Goa. A recent teaser released on Yash’s birthday showcased him in a sleek all-white outfit, walking with confidence inside a casino. The film is currently scheduled for release on April 10th, 2025, though there are speculations that the project might face delays.