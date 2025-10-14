Kantara: Chapter 1 top-grossing Kannada film in Karnataka now; marches past Rs 650 crore worldwide

Kantara: Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, who also essays its lead character, has emerged as a cultural and commercial milestone for Kannada cinema in just 11 days of release.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, the film has earned over ₹191 crore in Karnataka, making it the highest-grossing Kannada film in Karnataka. Trade analysts predict that collections could surpass ₹250 crore in Karnataka during the upcoming festive week.

The film's success extends beyond Karnataka.

Its worldwide collection has crossed ₹655 crore, achieving $4 million plus gross in North America alone, with strong audience turnout and repeat viewings adding to the momentum. Industry experts describe it as a rare combination of commercial triumph and cultural resonance, drawing viewers to its rooted storytelling and vivid portrayal of local traditions.

Back home, Kantara: Chapter 1 embodies the spirit of Kannada, reflecting faith, folklore, and the region’s identity.

Rishab Shetty, who directs, also leads an ensemble cast that includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Prakash Thuminad, and Rakesh Pujari, among others. The film presents a world where devotion, tradition, and human emotion come together naturally on screen.