Kantara: Chapter 1 Movie Review: Visually stunning and compelling film traces the bloodlines of myth and power

Comparisons with the original are unavoidable. If Kantara thrived on its emotional climax, Kantara Chapter 1 shines more in its scope than in depth. The finale is gripping but may not reach the same intensity as the divine possession. Instead, it explores myths, fears, and roots, touching on Guliga and Daiva. The last scene reminds us of the saying about gods manifesting in many forms to uphold Dharma. It offers explanations without oversimplification, enriching the viewer without overwhelming them. The language is simple, leaving us wondering if it was the same tone four centuries ago. Certain characters, like Prakash Tumminad, raise questions—are they standalone or connected to the first film?