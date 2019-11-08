Release of Fahadh Faasil's 'Trance' pushed again

By Express News Service

The release of Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed’s Trance has been postponed again, as per the latest reports. The film was earlier expected to release on December 20. However, the team has decided to move the release to sometime in February due to pending post-production work.

Trance sees Anwar returning to direction after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker has been involved in the production of blockbusters such as Bangalore Days, Premam, and Parava. His banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainment is also backing Trance. Anwar’s last directorial was Ustad Hotel.

ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil, Joju George to team up for another project after Thankam

Vincent Vadakkan has penned the top-secret project which also features Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Sreenath Bhasi among others. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon also has a part in the film.