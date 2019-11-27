Home Entertainment Malayalam

Shane Nigam’s new makeover not a problem for us: Qurbaani director

In a statement to the media, Geo V, who is making his directorial debut with Qurbaani, said that Shane has been fully co-operative with the Qurbaani team right from the discussion stage to the filming

Published: 27th November 2019 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Shane Nigam with the Qurbaani team.

Shane Nigam with the Qurbaani team. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Amidst the ongoing controversy involving actor Shane Nigam and the makers of Veyil, the director of another upcoming Shane Nigam film has clarified that he has no beef with the actor and that the reports coming in media about a rift between are untrue.

“Since we shifted to Kochi two days earlier than planned and also because the dates of other actors were not available, we took a schedule break with the permission of the producer,” said the filmmaker, who has requested the media to not drag his film into the controversy.

ALSO READ: Shane Nigam's mushroom hair cut irks producers, calls for punitive action

Geo added that Shane’s new makeover, which has gone viral and upset the makers of Veyil, is not going to be a problem for filming the remaining schedules of Qurbaani.

“Shane has always been a hundred per cent supportive of the efforts of newbie filmmakers. Besides, it was also due to the co-operation and support of producer Maha Subair that we were able to finish shooting 85 per cent of the film.”

Recently, the Malayalam film producers’ association informed the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) that they have decided to ban Shane after he refused to co-operate with the Veyil team, who have levelled complaints against him for not making it to the set on time and delaying the shoot. A final decision is expected to be made on a meeting called by the producers tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shane has come up with a statement in which he clarified that the news of him being dropped from his Tamil debut is not true and that it was he who informed the makers about his inability to do the project due to scheduling conflicts. He also said that he has returned the advance amount to them.

