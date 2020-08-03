'Moothon' wins big at New York Indian Film Festival; grabs best actor, film and child artist awards

By Online Desk

It was a big day for director Geetu Mohandas and her 'Moothon' team at the New York Indian Film Festival 2020 (NYIFF).

Nominated in four categories - Best Film, Best Actor, Best Director, and Best Child Actor- Moothan won in three of these four categories making the 2019 film a big hit at NYIFF 2020.

Moothon won the best film award, Malayalam star Nivin Pauly grabbed the best actor award while the young Sanjana Dipu won in the best child artist category.

Labeling it a proud moment for the Malayalam film fraternity, many took to Twitter congratulating the team of Moothon for this big success.

'Moothon' review: A welcome change for Malayalam film industry overdosed by feel-good films

Sending his best wishes, director Bejoy Nambiar congratulated actor Nivin Pauly on Twittter for the big win.

Moothon is a Malayalam-Hindi bilingual film directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has also penned the Hindi dialogues of the film.

The film revolves around a 14-year-old who travels to Mumbai from Lakshadweep in search of his elder brother but gets trapped in the underbelly of the city.

A few days back another Malayalam film 'Run Kalyani' was featured in the New York Indian Film Festival. Directed by filmmaker Geetha J, the movie was also nominated for three categories including best film, best director, and best actress.

The NYIFF 2020, was held virtually from July 24 to August 2, screened feature and non-feature films in various Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Ladakhi, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali and Tamil.

(Inputs from ENS)