It’s time we stand united against hate: Nivin Pauly on JNU violence

By Online Desk

South Indian movie star Nivin Pauly on Monday condemned the Sunday night assault on JNU students by a masked mob inside the campus. Nivin described the incident as "horrifying and frightening", asking the people to stand united against hate and violence.

ALSO READ | Bone-chilling violence unleashed on JNU youth with abetment of Modi government: Sonia Gandhi

"What happened in JNU last night was horrifying and frightening. This is brutality at its worst! Those attackers behind this violence against students and teachers must be punished. It’s time we stand united against hate and violence. #StandWithJNU #JNUViolence," he wrote on Facebook.

Violence broke out at the esteemed university in Delhi Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. The Left parties, Congress and other opposition outfits have accused the RSS-affiliated ABVP of the incident.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and others from film industry condemn violence at JNU

Malayalam movie director Aashiq Abu and senior artist Manju Warrier earlier condemned the attack. Many Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, had demanded that the perpetrators are brought to justice.