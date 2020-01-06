JNU violence: I was specifically targeted, says JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the violence that took place at the university, on Monday said she was specifically targeted during a peace march on the campus.

Ghosh said a group of around 20-25 masked people disrupted the peace march and attacked her with iron rods on Sunday.

She suffered head injuries and was admitted to AIIMS here.

Ghosh was discharged on Monday.

"I was specifically targeted on Sunday during a peace march on the university campus. Around 20-25 masked persons disrupted the peace march and attacked me with iron rods," the JNUSU president told PTI.

She alleged that when she was at the School of International Studies on Saturday to oversee the registration boycott being done by the JNUSU, a professor had threatened to teach her a lesson.

The students' union had given a call for boycotting the semester registration process.

The registration process started on January 1 and ended on January 5.