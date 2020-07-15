STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First in India? Malayalam film started in COVID-19's wake enters post production

Rajisha Vijayan, Shine Tom Chacko, Veena Nandakumar and Sudhy Kopa don lead roles in the movie which was completed in 25 days.

Published: 15th July 2020 09:39 PM

Most of the scenes were shot indoors. The crew comprised a mere 40 members.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Producer Ashiq Usman and his crew pulled off a remarkable feat of sorts when they successfully wrapped up the shooting schedule of a movie that went on the floors at the peak of the COVID pandemic when most people were confined to their homes.

The shooting of production number 10 from the banner Ashiq Usman productions, written and directed by Khalid Rahman, had been wrapped up in Kochi on Tuesday and it is now in the post-production phase. 

"During the pandemic, our team went ahead boldly to make a movie while fully complying with government protocols. By God’s grace, we have completed the filming. I would like to thank everyone who stood by us during these challenging times,” Ashiq Usman, whose production venture Anchaam Paathira released earlier this year and which was a blockbuster, told The New Indian Express.

He said due to the restrictions, they were able to drastically slash the production cost.

"Most of the scenes were shot indoors. The crew comprised a mere 40 members. The artistes and technicians too cooperated with us and were not adamant when it came to remuneration. I don't know whether it will be possible to have indoor sets for all other subjects. Our content demanded it and we could complete filming within 25 days," he said.

But one crucial question remains. Will the film have an OTT release or take the traditional theatre route, considering the fact that the Film Chamber has warned against releasing it now?

"The team's priority was to complete shooting. We are yet to decide on the release," added Ashiq.

The Kerala Film Chamber, the apex body of film associations in Kerala, had earlier made it clear that Ashiq has not registered the new movie with them. The office-bearers of the chamber said they do not know whether Ashiq is planning an OTT release for the movie. 

Last week, the executive committee of the Film Chamber had convened a virtual meeting. Though there have been reports of the apex body imposing a ban on certain movies that are expected to commence shooting, the office-bearers sought to trash them.

"The decision to prioritise already completed movies for release was taken unanimously by the film bodies. We have also come across reports of the chamber imposing a ban on movies like Drishyam 2. The movie, which is the sequel to blockbuster Drishyam, was announced under the banner of Antony Permubavoor. He is one of the active members of the film body and according to our knowledge, he has not announced the exact date on which filming will start," said B Rakesh, KFPA treasurer, who is also a member of the executive committee of the chamber.
 

