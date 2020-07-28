WATCH | Dulquer Salmaan releases upcoming film 'Kurup' teaser on birthday

By Online Desk

A 30-second sneak peak of the much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' was released online early Tuesday on his birthday.

The true-crime period film chronicles the daring escapades of infamous criminal Sukumara Kurup who still remains absconding.

Dulquer, clad in a red shirt and high-waisted pants, is seen entering a vintage Chevrolet Caprice Classic in what looks like sepia-toned frames.

The scene looks like a turning point for the criminal, Sukumara Kurup who says, "Enthaayalum oru kaaryam urappa, ini enne aaru kaananonnu njan theerumaanikkum. Athe khaakhi aanelum seri, khadar aanellum seri."

Translation: "One thing is for sure. I will decide who gets to see me from now on; be it a policeman or a politician."

As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments https://t.co/0HJp2MQwIn — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2020

The film, which is backed by Dulquer’s home banner Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments, was supposed to hit theatres this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the filmmakers, the film was made in a budget of Rs 35 crore, making it Dulquer’s most expensive film till date.

Dulquer plays the eponymous character while Indrajith Sukumaran plays a police officer. Hindi and Telugu film actor Sobhita Dhulipala plays the female lead.

The remaining cast includes Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Shivajith Padmanabhan, Vijayaraghavan, P Balachandran and Surabi Lakshmi among others.

The entire production process took six months, with the shoot alone taking up 105 days. The locations include Kerala, Mumbai, Dubai, Mangalore, Mysore, and Ahmedabad. The dubbing process has been completed already.

Kurup is helmed by Srinath Rajendran, who has previously directed Dulquer’s acting debut, Second Show. Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind have penned the screenplay and dialogues from a story by Jithin K Jose.

Nimish Ravi is the director of photography and Vivek Harshan is handling editing duties. Sushin Syam has worked on the music and score. The production design is by Banglan.

