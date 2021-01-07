Roshan Mathew applauds efforts of Kuruthi team

By Express News Service

We reported earlier that Prithviraj and the entire cast of Kuruthi have wrapped up filming in less than a month, making it one of the fastest films to complete since the pandemic began. Directed by Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Manu Warrier, Kuruthi began production last month.

Roshan Mathew, who plays a significant role in the film, has lauded the efforts of Team Kuruthi, especially Prithviraj Sukumaran whom he thanked for making him part of the film.

“Always inspired by the choices you make and the conviction with which you execute them,” wrote Roshan in an Instagram note. “Please keep making decisions that stun and leave people speechless for minutes at a stretch. I’ll be looking forward to working more with you and matching your level of energy always.”

In a separate note, Roshan wrote that he was “lucky to have ended the last year and started this one working with such a great team. Kuruthi has been about the people in it more than anything else.”

For Roshan, this is his second film to begin production post-pandemic after Sibi Malayil’s political thriller Kothu, in which he shares the screen with Asif Ali for the first time.