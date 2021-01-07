STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Malayalam

Roshan Mathew applauds efforts of Kuruthi team

Roshan Mathew, who plays a significant role in the film, has lauded the efforts of Team Kuruthi, especially Prithviraj Sukumaran whom he thanked for making him part of the film.

Published: 07th January 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Roshan Mathew (L) and Prithviraj (R)

Roshan Mathew (L) and Prithviraj (R)

By Express News Service

We reported earlier that Prithviraj and the entire cast of Kuruthi have wrapped up filming in less than a month, making it one of the fastest films to complete since the pandemic began. Directed by Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Manu Warrier, Kuruthi began production last month.

Roshan Mathew, who plays a significant role in the film, has lauded the efforts of Team Kuruthi, especially Prithviraj Sukumaran whom he thanked for making him part of the film.

“Always inspired by the choices you make and the conviction with which you execute them,” wrote Roshan in an Instagram note. “Please keep making decisions that stun and leave people speechless for minutes at a stretch. I’ll be looking forward to working more with you and matching your level of energy always.”

In a separate note, Roshan wrote that he was “lucky to have ended the last year and started this one working with such a great team. Kuruthi has been about the people in it more than anything else.”

For Roshan, this is his second film to begin production post-pandemic after Sibi Malayil’s political thriller Kothu, in which he shares the screen with Asif Ali for the first time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Roshan Mathew Kuruthi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp